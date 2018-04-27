BOA LAWYERS’ FOOTBALL LEAGUE

After the second leg fixtures of the Round of 16 matches of the ongoing 2018 Bankole Olumide Aluko (BOA) Lawyers’ Football Tournament ended last weekend with a former champion Lagos State Ministry of Justice (LSMJ), the law firms of Babalakin and Jackson Etti/Edu sent packing, actions continue on Sunday with the quarter final games.

In the draws for the quarterfinals decided yesterday at the AstroTurf 2000, venue of the tournament in Ikoyi, Lagos, favourites Falana & Falana was paired against another high-scoring side, BA Law/Probitas.

Falana was ruthless against Jackson Etti/Edu reaching the quarterfinal on aggregate score of 9-0! After the first leg 4-0 advantage, Adedotun Ishola scored a brace while Tayo Fashesin, Femi Bada and Tony Ajadi contributed one goal apiece for Falana to rout Etti/Edu 5-0 in the reverse fixture.

BA Law/Probitas was equally clinical in the second leg fixture against Punuka, scoring five un-replied goals to book the quarterfinal ticket on 6-0 aggregate.

This scenario makes the quarterfinal pairing of Falana versus BA Law/Probitas an interesting one.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal on the other hand was lucky to overcome another former champions LSMJ 3-2 in penalty shoot out. The second leg had ended same goalless as their first meeting before the game dragged into penalty kicks.

OAL opponents in this weekend’s quarterfinal clash, ALP/SPA, narrowly squeezed into the Last 8 with a slim 1-0 second leg victory against Pinheiro.

The other two fixtures for Sunday include; SOOB/NICCOM versus Rickey Tarfa; and ADVOCAAT versus Banwo & Ighodalo.

This is the 16th edition of the annual BOA Lawyers Football Tournament named after Mr. Bankole Olumide Aluko, a founding partner in the law firm of Aluko & Oyebode (A&O).

Q’FINAL FIXTURES

Match 1: SOOB/NICCOM Vs RICKEY TARFA

Match 2: ADVOCAAT Vs B&I

Match 3: OAL Vs ALP/SPA

Match 4: FALANA&FALANA Vs BA LAW/PROBITAS