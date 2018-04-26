As part of plans to commemorate 2018 World Malaria Day, the Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative (YEDI) and Westfield Development Initiative (WDI) are organising a football-themed free medical outreach in Lagos on Saturday April 28th, 2018.

The outreach, tagged “Kick-Against-Malaria Football Tournament” will create awareness in combating the scourge of Malaria using the convening power of football as an effective teaching platform for mobilising and empowering young people and communities on malaria prevention and treatment.

The event, billed to take place at Pako Field, Omituntun Youth Centre, Akowonjo, Lagos, according to the organizers, is in line with this year’s global theme #ReadyToBeatMalaria.

The advocacy and community mobilization will convene 2000 residents of Alimosho community and feature a free mini-clinic with medical doctors and nurses for medical examination, malaria testing and treatment, free distribution of Long-Lasting InsecticidalNets (LLINs), bed net usage demonstration, weight/height/BMI check, Blood Pressure and sugar tests, HIV/AIDS Counselling and Testing services, and general medical consult and counselling.