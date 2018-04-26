…decries economic impact of piracy

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged young inventors, innovators, product designers and creative people to make the extra effort of securing patents, trademarks and copyrights for their works.

Obaseki gave the advice on the occasion of the World Intellectual Property Day, celebrated globally on April 26 each year.

According to the governor, “the new world economic order encourages young people to express themselves and creatively contribute to development through inventions and creations.” He noted that “one of the hallmarks of the century is the dominance of tech-based applications created by ingenious youths across the globe.”

He said that “in Nigeria, our youths are leveraging on the rising popularity and demand for these technology-driven applications” while in the creative industry, “our entertainers, movie makers, musical artistes clearly lead the pack on the African continent, and rank tops on the global premier entertainment league table.”

The governor stressed that despite the successes so far recorded on all fronts, “many unregistered creative works are ‘stolen’ while several others end up as ‘public property’.”

He advised that inventions, literary and artistic works, designs and symbols should be seen by our youths as money spinners and not mere past-time.

He decried the impact of piracy on the creative industry and said that “piracy robs hardworking creative people of their reward and entitlements.”

He urged inventors, innovators, musicians, bronze casters to rise to the occasion and form a formidable association that will interface with government at all levels to strengthen existing laws and conventions on copyrights, trademarks and patents, broaden their applicability and boost the benefits; monetary or psychological, derivable from creative enterprises.”

Obaseki also charged young creative and innovative people to market their registered products online for extensive exposure and take their share of the profit derivable from the internet-based global market place.

He assured that “the ongoing reforms in critical sectors of the state will be extended to the creative industry as the production and distribution of creative goods form a large part of the state’s economy.”

On the theme of this year’s celebration, “Powering Change: Women in Innovation and Creativity,” the governor saluted the United Nations for acknowledging the contributions of women in enhancing wellbeing through their inventions and creative works, which are hardly mentioned.

The UN said World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated to learn about the role that intellectual property rights (patents, trademarks, industrial designs, copyright) play in encouraging innovation and creativity.

According to the global body, “This year’s World Intellectual Property Day campaign celebrates the brilliance, ingenuity, curiosity and courage of the women who are driving change in our world and shaping our common future.

“Everyday women come up with game-changing inventions and life-enhancing creations that transform lives and advance human understanding from astrophysics to nanotechnology and from medicine to artificial intelligence and robotics.

“And in the creative sphere, whether in the movies, animation, music, fashion, design, sculpture, dance, literature, art and more, women are re-imagining culture, testing the limits of artistry and creative expression, drawing us into new worlds of experience and understanding.

“The important and inspiring contributions of countless women around the globe are powering change in our world. Their “can do” attitude is an inspiration to us all. And their remarkable achievements are an invaluable legacy for young girls today with aspirations to become the inventors and creators of tomorrow.”