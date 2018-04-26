The investiture of Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu as the patron of the Abia State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) comes up on Thursday at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Umuahia.

The investiture, to be done by the President of NIPR, Rotimi Oladele, is part of the activities organised for the NIPR Annual National Conference /AGM from April 25-28.

The AGM will be declared open by Ikpeazu while the keynote presentation on the theme: ‘Sustainable Development in a Fragile Economy: The PR Perspective” will be delivered by Richmond Dayo Johnson.

The highlight of the AGM, according to the National AGM Chairman, Adewale Adeniyi is the election of a new NIPR President on Friday.