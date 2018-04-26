Emma Okonji

Impressed with the recent ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000:2011 certifications attained by Inlaks, a technology solution company, Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all information technology (IT) professionals in the country, has further tasked the company on continuous human capital development.

Vice President (VP) of NCS, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, gave the challenge during the public presentation of the ISO Certificates in Lagos last week.

The VP, who represented NCS President, Prof. Adesola Aderounmu, said the task became necessary in order to beef up human capital development in the country, which he said many companies shy away from. According to him, if more companies invested in the training and retraining of staff with the latest technology skills, more Nigerians would be empowered to do great innovations that will make them globally competitive.

Commending Inlaks for expanding its operations outside Nigeria to Ghana and Kenya, Mba-Uzoukwu said the three countries where Inlaks currently operates, are among the five key sub-Saharan African countries that are driving technology development across the African continent. He therefore encouraged Inlaks to strive more in attaining more of the ISO Certifications to further build customers’ confidence across its regional operations.

In his welcome address, the Director, Infrastructure Business at Inlaks, Mr. Tope Dare, said the company remained delighted to have achieved the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000:2011 certifications for Quality Management System and Information Technology Services Management System.

According to him, quality is much more than a certificate. Quality is about doing the right things in a consistent, repeatable and efficient manner. Quality takes hours, days, months and in some cases years of defining and redefining requirements, mapping value chains, implementing processes, assessing outcomes.

Responding to NCS challenge on human capital development, Dare said: “Without a doubt, our employees are at the bedrock of our Quality Management System and they have been empowered, inspired and motivated to live by our value of excellence, which allows them to continually improve our systems and processes to serve our customers better.”

“We are not only providers of world class technology solutions to our numerous clients, but we are huge technology consumers ourselves and we know that technology when properly used will enable us achieve reliable, effective, consistent and continuous improvement on our IT services delivery to our customers. We know that to be consistent in our delivery of top notch IT services we need to operate like the “best in class” and that is why we have adopted the tools, processes and procedures that will make us win.

“Our customers are increasingly more discerning of their wants and needs and as such more demanding of their service providers to meet those requirements. Central to these requirements is quality of service and IT services management.

The voice of the customer takes centre stage in our value system and culture. Therefore our approach to quality and information management system is both deliberate and founded on globally accepted standards and best practice, Dare said.

“We take great pride in the products and services we consistently deliver to our customers hence, we are very pleased to achieve these internationally recognised standard in recognition of our quality management system and Information Technology Services Management processes,” Dare added.