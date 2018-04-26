Emma Okonji

Determined to build cyber security awareness within Nigeria and create a platform for knowledge sharing within the Nigerian cyber space, a team of information and cyber security professionals came together to begin #NaijaSecCon.

The team has concluded arrangements to hold a cybersecurity conference where awareness on cybersecurity will be raised among Nigerians.

The technical cybersecurity conference is aimed and not just identifying talents, but also bridging the gap between the techies and the corporate.

This year’s event (#NaijaSecCon2018), is slated for May 4th, 2018 in Gbagada, Lagos.

According to the Lead Convener, Rotimi Akinyele, “NaijaSecCon is the first 100 per cent technical cyber-security conference in Nigeria, complete with live technical demonstrations and hands-on workshops anchored by some of the best cyber security researchers in Nigeria and in diaspora.”

The maiden edition, which was held in May 2017 and had in attendance key C-Level stakeholders from all critical sectors within and outside the Nigerian information and cyber-security ecosystem, sharing technical knowledge and intelligence regarding cyber security threats.

“This year, the conference highlights an array of speakers, topics and technical live demos from digital forensics, malwares, incident response, Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), enterprise vulnerability management, and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC),” he said.

The conference would also host the finale of the Nigeria Cybersecurity Competition for tertiary institutions students popularly called the Capture ‘The Flag (CTF)’.

He, however, said unlike last year’s competition which was open to all professionals, the 2018 CTF competition is focused primarily on identifying and nurturing the potentials of students in tertiary institutions to promote interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).