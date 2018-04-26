The issue of restructuring is still on the front-burner of national discourse and there are various recommendations from different ethnic groups and regions based on personal demands e.g. State police, ownership of resources, weaker centre, true fiscal federalism e.t.c. To you, can restructuring, possibly benefit all Nigerians, irrespective of location, religion or ethnic colouration? Is there a common positive restructuring tip for all citizens?

ABIMBOLA AKOSILE

* The issue of regional restructuring would curb over-concentration of power in the centre, corruption, and waiting for monthly federal allocation. Let us have a sovereign national conference “outcome of which shall be people’s constitution, devoid of any amendment by either Senate or House of Reps and be referred to as a referendum.” This should be done with honesty, without politicising it.

– Mr. Stephen Dogo, Kaduna State

* As long as officer holders do not abuse power, restructuring will improve leadership and accountability, infrastructure and address marginalisation challenges while ensuring a health competition among states.

– Ms Nkeiruka Abanna, Lagos State

* Yes, restructuring the socio-political structure of Nigeria will prompt bottom-up development opportunities. Restructuring has multi-faceted benefits for Nigerians. It will create healthy competition among states. State governments need to galvanise their local resources for development, which will positively impact the people from the local, sub-national to the national level. We must however, be careful not to politicise the notion. God bless Nigeria.

– Mr. Ekpa, Stanley Ekpa, Author, ‘Writ of Nigerian Dream’, Abuja

* Restructuring will definitely benefit all Nigerians, if it is done without prejudice. And that’s the major problem.

– Mr. Adewumi Temitope Michael, CEO Sarmic Farms, Kwara State

* Yes, it will. State police, ownership of resources, weaker centre, true fiscal federalism, medical trips abolition, power generation etc will favour all and sundry. Corruption will be checked, debts duly recovered legally with ease, level playing ground for businesses, jobs and asset creation, economic independence, and checks for administrators to stop derailing etc. In fact our economy will boom and Nigeria (including youths) will smile again.

– Mr. Apeji Onesi, Lagos State

* I believe in restructuring for a better Nigeria, but are we going to restructure our minds from not stealing public funds meant for developmental projects? All these restructuring calls are politically-motivated agenda for 2019 general election because some politicians want to use it to get power after which they would abandon it.

– Mr. Gordon Chika Nnorom, Public Commentator, Umukabia, Abia State

* Restructuring will benefit all Nigerians. It is not death sentence, as some misread it. It simply means, go back to drawing board and return to basics as was in the First Republic. It will encourage productivity and competitiveness. It will benefit everybody because every state, ever region is sitting on ‘gold mine’ waiting to be tapped. Restructuring will unlock potentials buried in each state.

– Mr. Anonymous, Lagos State

* It will immensely benefit all Nigerians, because each region and ethnic group would then focus on developmental projects, with speedy governance decisions, prudent spending of resources, improved accountability, religious tolerance, economic development and empowerment of citizens. The common restructuring tips for all citizens are to take it cool, go on voting, roundtable discussions, and conduct a referendum.

– Mr. Michael Adedotun Oke, Founder, Michael Adedotun Oke Foundation, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

* Yes, Nigeria will benefit a lot from restructuring especially in areas like state police, ownership of resources, weaker centre, true fiscal federalism, debt management, job creation and enabling environment for investors e.t.c. In fact it is a win-win situation for Nigeria. A stitch in time saves nine. God bless Nigeria.

– Miss Apeji Patience Eneyeme, Badagry, Lagos State

* It is obvious the present federal system needs to be restructured to ensure that our unity in diversity is maximised. While it will be difficult to give one panacea to Nigeria’s myriad problems, I recommend that states be allowed to have more control of their resources to encourage creativity and healthy competition among states. Finally, the issue of state police should be looked into in view of our serious security challenges.

– Mr. Paul Jideofor, Dept of Languages, FCT COE, Abuja

* In my own view, there’s no benefit to be derived from restructuring. Let this nation break up and let everybody have their own self-independent nations: Oduduwa, Biafra, Arewa and Niger Delta. We are not one nation but mere geographical expression; let us stop deceiving ourselves. Restructuring may lessen the friction but it’s not the solution.

– Mr. ‘Gbenga Olowolagba, Lagos State

* Restructuring can benefit all Nigerians. This is because all you have in your state will belong to you and if you don’t have then you must strive to have as you have no one to depend on anymore. The oil-producing states have been cheated and suffer water and land pollution while some non-oil producing states enjoy better than them. At the end, the weaker states could end up being stronger.

– Hon. Babale Maiungwa, U/Romi, Kaduna

* I’m not against restructuring of Nigeria, but those calling for this were in power before; what did they do? It is because loot money is not flowing as before. If they are in power nothing like restructuring will come up. Never-do-well leaders are behind this restructuring call.

– Mrs. Ijeoma Nnorom, Lagos State

* Restructuring is beneficial to the country. It will benefit a vast majority of the people because the current structure is flawed and need be fine-tuned. The centre should be made lean with fewer functions with more functions to states and LGAS that are nearest to majority of the populace. Let’s learn from America to perfect our own federal structure on regular basis. Nigeria should be quickly restructured for its accelerated development. God bless Nigeria.

– Mr. Odey Ochicha, Leadership Specialist, Abuja

* I challenge all those who believe in Gani Fawehinmi, Alao Aka-Bashorun, Chuma Ubani and Bamidele Aturu to lead crusades to urgently promote massive awareness of political, constitutional and fundamental human rights to all households across the 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria.

– Mr. Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem, APC Chieftain, Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State

* We need to restructure our minds first. Going it alone will not bring about the desired results. As South Sudan has proven things could actually get worse. However, I believe in fiscal restructuring. The federal government should devolve more responsibilities to the states and should have not more than seven ministries. The states should get about 50 per cent of the federal allocations while the federal and LGCs should share the rest. This will produce powerful governors just like in the first Republic. The people can now hold their own accountable.

– Mr. Buga Gofwen, Jos, Plateau State

* Restructuring will surely benefit all Nigerians if the demands can be harmonised and passed through a referendum. As diverse as Nigeria is, there are still areas of collective interest for all citizens.

– Mr. Olumuyiwa Olorunsomo, Lagos State

THE RESPONSE

Yes, it can: 13

No, it cannot: 1

Others: 4

Radical tip: Total breakup!

Total no of respondents: 17

Male: 14

Female: 3

Highest location: Lagos (7)

Next Week: How Can Nigeria Enjoy Youth Advantage?

Statistics reveal that Nigeria has the largest number of out-of-school children in the world, while UNESCO in 2017 disclosed that over 63 million youths are illiterates in Nigeria. However, other countries enjoy the benefits of their youth populations and maximise their development potential through demographic dividends. To you, how can Nigeria best harness the huge potential in her youth population to also boost her development process?

Please make your response direct, short and simple, and state your full name, title, organisation, and location. Responses should be sent between today (April 26 & Monday, April 30) to abimbolayi@yahoo.com, greatbimbo@gmail.com, AND abimbola.akosile@thisdaylive.com. Respondents can also send a short text message to 08023117639 and/or 08188361766 and/or 08114495306. Collated responses will be published on Thursday, May 3