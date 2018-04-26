The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, wednesday wept visibly over the killing of two Catholic priest; Rev. Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, one catechist and 14 worshippers in Benue State.

Ezeokafor called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act, even as he wondered why such heinous crimes should be allowed to take place in the first instance.

“I am seriously pained. What manner of country is this? A country where some people are untouchables, a country where some people will be killing innocent citizens. Let me tell you, what we are witnessing today in this country is simply coordinated attacks against certain individuals and groups.

“This senseless killings of the innocent Nigerians are becoming a daily occurrence. Why can’t our government put a stop to these killings here and there? Is it not obvious that some people somewhere are carrying a particular agenda? There is more to this than meets the eyes,” Bishop Ezeokafor said.