The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) has concluded plans to
graduate over 14,000 students during its convocation
ceremony this weekend.
Among those to be graduated during the 23rd combined
convocation ceremony of 14,368 students include
postgraduates, undergraduates and diploma students for the
2015/2016 and 2016/2017 academic seasons.
Speaking at a pre-convocation press conference in Maiduguri,
the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibrahim Njodi, said despite
the security challenges from the wake of the Boko Haram
insurgency, the institution has never closed academic
activities and has excelled in the past forty years as a
centre of excellence.
He explained that during the convocation, 78 first class
students would be graduated and an award of Emeritus
Professorship would be onferred on three distinguished
senior lecturers of the university who have been with the
institution contributing to its development and progress
since it was called the North-east College of Art and
Science.
He regretted that despite the fact that the university
receives its salary monthly from the federal government, it
is still battling with some challenges, which include under
funding of academic research and basic academic and
infrastructural facilities and amenities on campus for
students and lecturers. These he said need to be urgently
addressed by the government.
Njodi also stressed the need to increase facilities in the
institution to accommodate more students, adding that there
is need to increase the admission quota from 9,000 annually
to accommodate the high number of potential candidates or
applicants that runs between 29,000 to 37,000 within the
catchment area of the university.
He revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari as the visitor
to the institution, is expected at the convocation where he
will be inaugurating the new ultra-modern N1.5 billion
senate building.
He also said the Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam will
during the convocation, inaugurate the newly constructed
multi-purpose lecture theatre, while his Borno State
counterpart, Kashim Shettima will inaugurate the newly
constructed Veterinary Intra-modern Centre.
Also expected to commission a project, the newly constructed
Instructional Technology Entrepreneurship Complex, is
Governor Sani Bello of Niger State.
He lauded the contributions of organisations including LNG,
NNPC, USAIDS, TETFund and Indimi Foundation among others
towards the development of the institution.
The VC also acknowledged the contributions and support of
Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, fatherly advice and
guidance of Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai El Kanemi, the
elders of Borno, people of the host community, students,
staff and lecturers of the institution, as well as the media
for their coverage of the university’s activities.