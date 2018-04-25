Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) has concluded plans to

graduate over 14,000 students during its convocation

ceremony this weekend.

Among those to be graduated during the 23rd combined

convocation ceremony of 14,368 students include

postgraduates, undergraduates and diploma students for the

2015/2016 and 2016/2017 academic seasons.

Speaking at a pre-convocation press conference in Maiduguri,

the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibrahim Njodi, said despite

the security challenges from the wake of the Boko Haram

insurgency, the institution has never closed academic

activities and has excelled in the past forty years as a

centre of excellence.

He explained that during the convocation, 78 first class

students would be graduated and an award of Emeritus

Professorship would be onferred on three distinguished

senior lecturers of the university who have been with the

institution contributing to its development and progress

since it was called the North-east College of Art and

Science.

He regretted that despite the fact that the university

receives its salary monthly from the federal government, it

is still battling with some challenges, which include under

funding of academic research and basic academic and

infrastructural facilities and amenities on campus for

students and lecturers. These he said need to be urgently

addressed by the government.

Njodi also stressed the need to increase facilities in the

institution to accommodate more students, adding that there

is need to increase the admission quota from 9,000 annually

to accommodate the high number of potential candidates or

applicants that runs between 29,000 to 37,000 within the

catchment area of the university.

He revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari as the visitor

to the institution, is expected at the convocation where he

will be inaugurating the new ultra-modern N1.5 billion

senate building.

He also said the Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam will

during the convocation, inaugurate the newly constructed

multi-purpose lecture theatre, while his Borno State

counterpart, Kashim Shettima will inaugurate the newly

constructed Veterinary Intra-modern Centre.

Also expected to commission a project, the newly constructed

Instructional Technology Entrepreneurship Complex, is

Governor Sani Bello of Niger State.

He lauded the contributions of organisations including LNG,

NNPC, USAIDS, TETFund and Indimi Foundation among others

towards the development of the institution.

The VC also acknowledged the contributions and support of

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, fatherly advice and

guidance of Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai El Kanemi, the

elders of Borno, people of the host community, students,

staff and lecturers of the institution, as well as the media

for their coverage of the university’s activities.