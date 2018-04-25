Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has unveiled plans to commence operations in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the board of trustees of NOGASA met recently in Abuja, the secretary to the board, Mr. Eddy Nwosu, stated that that the association would work to support its members, especially those operating in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry to take up market shares in the sector.

Nwosu explained that NOGASA, which used to be known as Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (OGASON), has made plans to return to its principal objectives of creating, “special features and benefits for their members in Nigeria.”

He noted that the association, which was duly registered in 2008, went out of circulation for some years on account of technical challenges that derailed it, but which have now been resolved by its members.

“The organisation is poised and repositioned for improved services for suppliers of natural oil and gas across the nation,” Nwosu said.

He emphasised that the association has been strictly re-organised to accommodate bona fide suppliers of natural oil and gas in the industry in Nigeria, adding that as part of its activities to mark a new beginning, its flag was hoisted at its new national headquarters in Abuja.

In another development, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), which operates the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/CNL joint oil venture operations, has received an award for sustained support for small businesses in Nigeria.

The award, according to a statement from CNL, was given to it at fourth edition of the Sub-Sahara Africa Upstream Oil and Gas summit and exhibition held recently in Abuja by Zenith Professional Training Limited.

The statement noted that the award was presented to CNL’s General Manager, Nigerian Content Development (NCD), Anike Odunlami, for the company.

Odunlami, in her remarks at the award ceremony, noted that CNL was committed to promoting Nigeria’s local content law as part of its contribution to building the capacity of Nigerians in the country’s oil and gas industry.

She stated that CNL does this by empowering Nigerian service providers and suppliers through human and business capacity development; local patronage; work scope reservation and fostering of business partnerships.

Odulami also stated that CNL has consistently reserved significant portions of job scopes to benefit local community contractors from its areas of operation, and that it has a strong focus on maintaining compliance in job awards to Nigerian contractors on its small, medium and major capital projects.

This, she explained is achieved through a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure equitable participation of community contractors through CNL’s robust Local Community Content (LCC) policy.