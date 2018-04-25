Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments two New Medical Directors of Federal Medical Centres and re- appointment of four others across the country.

The Director, Media and Public Relations, Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola, in a statement yesterday, listed the newly appointed medical directors and centres to include: Dr. Liasu Adeagbo Ahmed – Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, term of four years with effect from April 8, 2018; and Dr. Abudulkareem Jika Yusuf- Medical Director, Federal Neuro- Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna State, a term of four years with effect from April 8, 2018.

Others are: Dr. Aliyu Muhammad El- Ladan – Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Katsina State, a second and final term of four years which take effect from December 19, 2017; and Dr. Abubakar Musa – Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, Yobe State, a second and final term of four years which take effect from July 3, 2018.

Also reappointed are: Dr. Nasir Ibrahim Umar – Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Bauchi State, a second and final term of four years take effect from March 25, 2018; and Dr. Abduallhi Ibrahim – Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Azare, Bauchi State, a second and final term of four years which took effect from April 2, 2018.

The Minster of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who congratulated the new appointees charged them to work with all stakeholders in the health sector for industrial peace and in support of the president’s change agenda.