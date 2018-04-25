By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State House of Assembly Wednesday urged the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) and the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to embark on public sensitisation and explain to their consumers the rationale behind the incessant power outage in the state.

The call was sequel to the consideration of the Assembly’s ad hoc committee’s report that investigated the power supply in the state.

In his submission during the plenary in Sokoto, the chairman of the ad hoc committee and member representing Yabo constituency, Alhaji Garba Bello, maintained that through effective public sensitisation programmes, the firms would adequately inform the citizenry of the challenges confronting them.

“As you are aware, such enlightenment programme has become necessary to reduce the frequent misunderstanding and friction between officials of KAEDCO and consumers particularly, over alleged over billing.

“Both KEDCO and NERC should embark on sensitisation programme to enlighten consumers on their rights in order to avoid clashes in their various responsibilities.

“This was part of our committee’s recommendation to the House,” the lawmaker stated.

He called on the management of KEDCO to intensify efforts to procure more pre-paid meters for customers in the state.

Bello emphasised that this would go a long way in addressing possible over billing of their customers.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, said the House had considered the committee’s report due to members’ unanimous approval of its recommendations through a voice vote.