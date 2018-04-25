A Lagos-based mobile marketing agency, BetaSMS has unveiled

a set of industry-leading business-oriented applications to

increase the productivity of schools and other business

owners.

The applications such as iPrefect and WasherMEN are designed

to give the users more control, encourage lean operations,

reduce overhead costs and generate more profit to keep them

in business.

According to the Managing Director of BetaSMS, Ajibola

Awojobi, the use of applications to run businesses is the

gateway to automating workflows and reducing workforce in

areas such as sales and marketing – sending SMS reminders,

developing and sending marketing campaigns targeted at new

and existing customers, attending to customers’ complaints

among others.

The iPrefect, which he said is the most complete school

automation software built for every educational institute –

colleges, universities, training schools etc -, aims to

improve management’s understanding and interaction with

students all through their stay in the school, while

reducing the workforce needed to achieve these.

“The solution will enable education institutions to

perform all activities in the cloud. Having cloud-based

Student Information System with no local premise footprint

of server or software means less time and money spent on IT

and more time is devoted to broader education priorities.

“This powerful solution offers features such as cloud

enabled student information system, student behaviour

tracking and analytics, profile management, campus

recruitment, communication and social features, admission

management, account management, laboratory management,

transport management, hostel management, among others.

The MD added: “Student behaviour tracking and analytics

and student profile management, for instance, are strong

value propositions for all business owners running any

learning institute. As machine learning algorithms advance

and data set grows, the behaviour tracking and analytics

feature not only notifies the school of any anomaly in the

student’s behaviour but also tracks occurrence and events,

as well as suggest immediate corrective measures to help nip

in the bud any unsavoury behaviour.”

Explaining why the application was created, the Head of

Communications, Adebimpe Ayoola said: “We decided to

create this solution because of the incessant complaints of

missing students’ files and records, as well as difficulty

in tracking students’ performances and behaviour. This

solution will help keep records for various institutions,

simplify the enquiry processes and help instill discipline

among students.

“In addition to tracking students’ behaviour, this

application will also help to build business owners’

confidence in the quality of students’ performances and

enable them to use these testimonials as a marketing tool to

attract more parents to enroll students in the school.”

Another solution, WasherMEN is a laundry management

software, designed with the one-man business model in mind,

but has the capacity to handle both commercial and

industrial laundry activities.

The solution works as an administrative tool that has

features like auto sending of SMS for laundry

collections, delivery, invoicing, inventory management and

reporting. The application provides the required flexibility

and makes it easy for a single person to seamlessly run a

laundromat until the business is ready to scale; as the

front-end of the business can be implemented through

hand-held devices – smartphone and tablet- and any computer

device from any location. With the app, one person can

easily attend to 20 customers in one day.”

On his part, the Sales and Marketing Director of the

company, Kolade Adegoke described the applications as

solutions that will enable business owners keep an eye on

all their ventures regardless of their location. “The two

applications, which are readily available, will run on a

subscription basis at a cheap price and can be boarded to

their BetaSMS dashboard on request within few hours.”