Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has tasked

President Muhammadu Buhari on the plight of 16 million

unemployed Nigerian graduates and about 12 million out of

school children to safeguard their future and protect them

from being tagged youth sitting down and awaiting freebies.

The Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter of the union, Dr.

Deji Omole, who stated this in Ibadan on Sunday said it

became imperative for the minister to be reminded that the

future of the children of the masses must not be used to

play politics with the declaration and wondered why in the

last week of April, the plan to declare emergency in the

sector had not been perfected.

ASUU said it was sad for a government that fails to improve

access to education for millions of youth yearning for

education to state that the youths are sitting down and

waiting for freebies.

“What has the government done to salvage the condition

of 12 million out of school children in Nigeria? What has

the government done to ensure employment for over 16 million

unemployed Nigerians? What plan does the government have for

graduates who go through the mandatory National Youth

Service Corps (NYSC) every year but frustrated by lack of

job and hostile environment to even start a small and medium

scale business? If the government fails to attend to the

needs of the youths today, they will become nightmares for

Nigeria in the future.”

ASUU recalled that the minister had raised the hopes of

declaring emergency in the sector this month apparently to

proffer solutions to the low quality of education being

offered Nigerian children.

Omole wondered the methodology to be used in upgrading

quantity to quality education following the paltry seven per

cent of the national budget allocated to education by the

Buhari administration.

The ASUU boss who lashed out at the Buhari-led

administration for not investing in the future of Nigeria

through education but invests in propaganda, noted that most

of those in government enjoyed free education, health and

other social services when they were younger in Nigeria.

Despite enjoying the best in their youth days, Omole

regretted that the kind of education being given to Nigerian

children are below universal standards, and called on Buhari

to ensure that the kind of education Nigerian children are

exposed to is of global standard and at par with what his

children had abroad.