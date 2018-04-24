By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

Men of the Nigeria Police have finally arrested Senator Dino Melaye, after laying siege to his Maitama home for about 20 hours.

Melaye was arrested at about 8.55am Tuesday , after he came out of his residence to submit himself to the police from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

He had earlier tweeted his intention to make himself available to the police.

“I will make myself available to the police today. My resolve to speak the truth and defend the poor masses of NIGERIA is Total. We shall overcome!!!” the tweet read.