The 180 minutes to decide the two finalists of this year’s UEFA Champions League begin tonight at Anfield as title contender, Liverpool FC, plays host to AS Roma.

Tomorrow, it will be the turn of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid battling for the other ticket at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

Both teams put up good performances to reach this stage of the competition but it was the Italian side that actually upset the form-book when they eliminated tournament favourites, FC Barcelona over the two legs to reach the semi final berth.

The host this evening also put up a phenomenal performance against Premier League champions Manchester City, beating them twice to make it to the semis, while AS Roma staged a dramatic comeback against Barcelona.

However of the two teams, Liverpool has been one of the most rampant sides in Europe this season.

Their front three comprising of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah have been on a free-scoring run.

In a bid to avoid the ugly incident that almost marred the their quarter final match against Manchester City early this month, Liverpool Manager, Jurgen Klopp, yesterday urged the club’s fans to show respect to their opponent, AS Roma when they arrive at the stadium this evening.

Liverpool is being investigated by UEFA after the Reds supporters threw objects at the Manchester City bus, causing damage, as they arrived for the quarterfinal first leg at Anfield this month.

Klopp said he wanted to see the same passion and noise from the Liverpool fans inside the ground but better behaviour on the streets outside.

“I think in the stadium, do it again, but outside, show the respect we have to show,” Klopp told reporters yesterday.

“This is such a fantastic football club and family. Known for fantastic atmospheres around the world, so we don’t need to throw whatever at the Roma bus. Please, show them the respect.

“We are only opponents on the pitch. Everyone knows what a wonderful place Rome is and not all people know how wonderful Liverpool is and we can show that in twenty minutes,” he said.

Klopp thinks he does not need to tell Liverpool fans about the importance of a good atmosphere for his team.

“They create the most special atmosphere in world football. I don’t know if it can be better than against Man City but if it is possible let’s try,” the German said.

TODAY

Liverpool Vs Roma

WEDNESDAY

Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid