The Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA), Seyi Akinwunmi has said that the annual Greensprings/Kanu Football Camp has impacted positively on the lives of less privilege in the country.

Also, winner of this year’s scholarship, 11-year-old Abbey Fawaz is yet to come to terms with the prospect of completing his education at Greensprings School.

Fawaz who is the ninth beneficiary of the scholarship was full of appreciation to the management of the school, saying that, “I cannot believe that I will be attending Greensprings School having attended public schools all my life. But now life has changed for me through my talent in football. I am so grateful to the management of the school and I am looking forward to resume,” the junior class student of Jubilee Model School in Surulere said.

For Akinwunmi who also doubles as the vice-president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the management of Greensprings particularly the Director, Mrs. Lai Koiki should be commended for keeping faith with the camp since its inception in 2012.

“The partnership with Greensprings/Kanu Football Camp can be described as God sent for the Lagos State Football Association because it gives us something tangible to report and it also vindicates the families of the children because they benefit so much from it. Every year we have a new family who would not have dreamt of sending their child to Greensprings School, but for the charitable act of the leadership of the school, they now have their kids getting quality education,” he said.

He added: “We are happy now that some of the scholars are graduating from Greensprings while new ones are still coming in. It has been wonderful journey and on behalf of the Lagos State Government, we say a very big thank you to the management of the school and especially to Mrs. Lai Koiki.”

Over 200 participants from various parts of the country took part in this year’s camp while former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu also took time out to tutor and inspire the students during the camping period.

