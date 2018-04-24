*Jonathan to commission first Ekiti flyover

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Following statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari claiming that Nigerian youth are slothful, Governor Ayodele Fayose, has calle on them to reject the president’s reelection bid.

He urged them to vote for those who share their aspirations and concerns and vote out the president who believed they are worthless and lazy in 2019 election.

Fayose expressed worries that a president could deride the youths and women in the country, who remain the highest voting population, wondering why a president seeking reelection in 2019 would that way castigate the young people.

Fayose stated this yesterday when the Okada (Motorcycle) riders stormed Ado Ekiti, the state capital, for a solidarity rally to drum support for the governorship ambition of his deputy, Professor Kolapo Olusola.

He noted that the President Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) promised to create three million jobs but added that, three years after, no job has been provided for the teeming unemployed youths that have become object of ridicule by the president.

The governor also dropped the hint that former President Goodluck Jonathan will be in Ekiti state on Wednesday to commission the first flyover in the state which was constructed by his (Fayose’s) administration.

He said, “When you stand here, we see the category of people here, they are mostly young people. Our President went abroad and said that Nigerian youth are lazy. By 2019, we have to vote against the

President. You must vote for people who believe in Nigerian youth, not the people who condemn and call Nigerian youth lazy.

“Elections are won by youth and women in Nigeria. How can our

president go out of the country and condemn our youths. They promised

three million jobs every year, they did not provide one. Therefore,

anybody that calls you lazy must be removed from office.

“We believe in you, we will stand by you and support you. We will

commission the fly over on April 25. Jonathan will come to commission

the bridge. Jonathan is my own President”.

Fayose’s deputy , said that if he emerge governor, nobody can ban the

motorcycle rider in Ekiti State.

“ I will not ban okada from plying Ekiti roads if I become governor.

Those who will chase you away from the roads must not become governor.

When they were in government they messed up our economy and left a

huge debt for us”.

The Chairman of the Okada (motorcycle) riders in Ekiti State, Mr

Olaniyi Dahunsi who led the riders who are drawn from the 16 local

government areas of the state said that his union held the rally in

support of the Deputy Governor because they did not want the landmark

achievement of the current administration to be truncated.

“All the over 10,000 Motocycle riders who are mostly youths, have

therefore resolved to support the deputy governor, so that he can

continue where governor Fayose stopped.”