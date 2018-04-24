By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja described as vile and satanic, the killing of worshippers and two priests at a Catholic church in Ukpor-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

In a statement, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president condoled with the government and people of Benue State.

He also said the president extended his condolences to Mbalom community, the priests and members of the affected church, describing the cruel act as despicable.

According to him, attacking a worship centre and killing priests and worshippers are satanic and capable of causing religious crisis.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the government and people of Benue State, the Mbalom community, and especially the Bishop, priests and members of the St Ignatius’ Catholic Church, whose premises was the unfortunate venue of the heinous killings by gunmen.

“This latest assault on innocent persons is particularly despicable. Violating a place of worship, killing priests and worshippers is not only vile, evil and satanic, it is clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting,” the president said.