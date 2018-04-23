Nigeria’s senior national team, the Super Eagles’ participation at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup has just got a big boost as TVS King signs up as the team’s official motorcycle and tricycle.

SIMBA Group, their parent company, with key subsidiaries in communications, agriculture, ICT infrastructure, transportation, power, and alternative energy is the leading sponsor of the Indian Cricket Association and has a long history of supporting causes germane to human capital development. It is extending its well-documented passion for sports to lending a big hand in backing the Super Eagles’ quest for an excellent outing at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

According to SIMBA Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Manish Rohtagin, the decision to partner the Eagles, apart from representing the company’s corporate social responsibility, also underlines SIMBA Group’s commitment to developing football and indeed projects that seek to add intrinsic value to life, especially those of the youth.

“SIMBA Group has been a big player in the Nigerian economy since 1988, with successes in youth, women empowerment and grassroots initiatives, the most recent being the “mega-free check-up camp”, training initiatives, government collaborations and “drive like a queen,” Rohtagin said.

SIMBA Motors is a pioneer in Nigeria of motorized three-wheeler vehicles (locally called Keke), under the brand name of TVS which is currently the market leader with 62% market share of its brand stretching to the West African sub-region.