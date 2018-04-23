• Mount road block, kill unsuspecting traveller in Benue

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja



Some suspected herdsmen yesterday allegedly invaded Kpanche community in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing 16 persons.

THISDAY reliably gathered yesterday that the Fulani herdsmen invaded the community in the early hours, razing down five houses and unspecified number of vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles and other property.

An eyewitness account also disclosed that the bandits numbering over 20, invaded the community at about 4a.m. yesterday.

According to the eyewitness account, immediately the suspected Fulani herdsmen arrived in the community, they started shooting sporadically as people were forced to moved out from their houses.

The source further added that the gunmen who were fully armed with assorted weapons, opened fire on the people and then set some houses and other property ablaze during the attack.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Janga, while confirming the incident to journalists, said unknown gunmen invaded the community.

According to him, the victims included five residents of the community while five of the bandits were also killed by the security agents.

“Yes five lives were lost in the village but operatives of the police mobile force and soldiers repelled them and succeeded in killing five and recovered some weapons.

“So far, normalcy has been restored in the area,” Janga said in response to a message sent to him on the incident.

He added that investigation into the incident had commenced.

Also, in Benue State at the weekend, suspected herdsmen reportedly shot dead one Mr. Mtserikyaa Hiimo between Iorza and Jootar on Anyiin-Gbeji road in Logo Local Government Area.

Information gathered from sources was that the victim unknowingly ran into a road block mounted by armed herdsmen on the axis of the town. According to a source, “We have been having cases of herdsmen coming out in their numbers and mounting road blocks in communities around Logo Local Government Area.

“They do it intermittently and kill unsuspecting victims and nobody knows where and when they would undertake the mission, but that not withstanding, we have been consciously going about our daily activities.

“Unfortunately, last Saturday evening, the victim was coming in his car from Gbaji when he ran into the road block at Jootar on Anyiin-Gbeji road.

“From what we gathered, the assailants who were dressed in military fatigue stopped their victim on that road and shot him severally after which they fled.

“The gunshot from the assailants attracted the locals who ran to the scene only to discover the victim dead in his own pool of blood but his killers were seen fleeing into the bush.

“The matter was reported to the police at Anyiin but his remains have been taken to the mortuary at Ugba the local government area headquarters.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent, Moses Yamu, said he was yet to receive reports of the incident.