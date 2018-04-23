The Executive Vice Chairman of National Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta has decried the nonchalant attitude of Nigerian youths towards carving a niche for themselves so as to contribute to national development.

He also urged them to engage in productive ventures that will enable them become self-reliant and useful to themselves and the society.

According to him, there was need for the youths to emulate the footsteps of achievers and leaders in the society so that they can take up the mantle of leadership.

Danbatta, who was among prominent Nigerians that received Kano Heroes Award 2018, held in Coronation Hall, Government House, organised by Destiny Channels Broadcasting Network, advised the youths to brace up to the challenges of the time and remain focused so as to succeed in their chosen endeavours.

Speaking to Reporters on the progress made so far in NCC, he said: “On account of the progress we are making, we have facilitated broad-band penetration up to 22 per cent which has enabled 45 million Nigerians access to high speed internet facility. We have a target of 30 percent to reach by the end of this year.

“On protecting consumers’ interest, we had dedicated year 2017 as consumer protection year; and through that campaign, we sensitised consumers across the country about their right—how they can protect themselves from unsolicited text messages by texting a code to 2442.

“The consumer sensitisation and empowerment also gave customers toll-free lines through which they can lay complain about quality of service they received.

“So, in a nut-shell, these are the progress we have recorded in two items out of the six we have targeted to achieve.”

Also speaking, Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar who also received an award described the event as timely and a milestone in the history Kano.

Badaru who was represented by the Managing-Director, Abyem-Diva International Limited Chief Leke Abejide (who was also a recpient) said, “the award is based on merit based on the caliber of the organizers and people I am seeing here today.

“It will spur the recipients to do more. I am so glad personally and to me it is a privilege.”

Abejide added that, “the award to Jigawa state governor is well-deserved because Jigawa state government under His Excellency, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, does not owe workers salary; pensioners receive their monthly pension allowances as at when due.

“The Governor is doing well today in the area of economic development. If you go to Jigawa today, you will see several foreign investment attracted by the state government.

“Very soon, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari will be commissioning several projects in Jigawa which include industries. I believe this award will make him do more in the state in the area of socio-economic development.”

Recipients of the award include the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero; Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II; late General Murtala Mohammed; first civilian governor of Kano state, late Abubakar Rimi; first military governor of Kano state, CP Audu Bako.

Others were Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; former governor of Kano state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau (Sarduanan Kano); the late Dan Masanin Kano, Yusuf Maitama Sule; Dan Adalan Kano, Isiaku Umar Tofa; Kano state Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.