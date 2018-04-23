NPFL… NPFL… NPFL…

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ayo Saka’s lone strike for Lobi Stars made the difference in the tightly contested Match day 18 of the Nigeria Professional Football League clash with Kano Pillars in Makurdi yesterday.

That 1-0 victory consolidated the Makurdi team’s leadership of the Nigerian top flight to 33 points from 17 matches, six points clear of closest rivals Katsina United.

Ebube Duru set the stage for Saka’s goal with his brilliant cross from the wing to ensure that Solomon Ogbeide’s men keep their eyes focused on the title. Pillars’ left-back, Chris Madaki, was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Elsewhere yesterday, there was also home win for second placed Katsina United who defeated El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 at the Mohammadu Dikko Stadium. El-Kanemi’s Razak Aliyu was sent off three minutes from time.

Other winners of the Match Day 18 include; Niger Tornadoes, Akwa United and Nasarawa United, while Enugu Rangers bagged their first point ever at FC Ifeanyiubah.

Wikki Tourists and Kwara United were also pegged back at home by Enyimba and Go Round FC, respectively.

At the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna, Niger Tornadoes extended their unbeaten streak to eight games by beating Yobe Desert Stars 1-0. Andrew Ikefe netted the winner in the last minute of added time.

In Uyo, Akwa United bounced back from their exit from the CAF Confederation Cup, edging out Sunshine Stars 2-1.

Enyimba held Wikki Tourists to a 0-0 draw at the New Jos Stadium, improving their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games.

The Oriental derby between hosts FC IfeanyiUbah and Enugu Rangers ended in a goalless draw.

Tomorrow, MFM FC welcome Rivers United to Lagos and Heartland battle champions Plateau

MATCH DAY 18

Nasarawa 1-0 Abia Warriors

Katsina Utd 1-0 El-Kanemi

Lobi 1-0 Kano Pillars

Akwa Utd 2-1 Sunshine

Wikki 0-0 Enyimba

FCIU 0-0 Rangers

Kwara Utd 1-1 Go Round

Tornadoes 1-0 Yobe Stars

TODAY

MFM FC Vs Rivers Utd

Heartland FC Vs Plateau Utd