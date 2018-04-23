By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Following the release of US$2.5 million by the Government of Japan towards the ongoing reconstruction of the troubled North East Nigeria, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Federal Government of Nigeria will be launching a massive project aim at supporting the Early Recovery and Community Stabilization in the region.

According to a news release by the UNDP, three most affected states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, are to benefit from this project aimed at bringing succour to victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

The project, to be implemented by UNDP, would be building on ongoing activities that the Government of Japan has been supporting since 2015 which have facilitated the rehabilitation of 16 public infrastructures and provided emergency employment to more than 1,400 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnees.

In addition, more than 3,000 farmers and over 700 small businesses have been supported with inputs and capital that helped improve and expand their sources of livelihood.

According to the news release, the funding from the Government of Japan will be utilized within the framework of Integrated Community Stabilization Programme, which the UNDP has been implementing in the region intended to directly benefit 125,000 people in the three states.

The release, said an additional one million people will indirectly benefit from interventions under the project, which will be implemented through an integrated approach, with the goal of supporting over 2,200 farmers, 500 small businesses, five community public infrastructures and provide emergency employment to over 850 community members.

The UNDP Resident Representative, who is UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, was quoted as saying: “This support from the Government of Japan will help consolidate gains made so far in giving back hope to communities and families whose coping mechanisms have been strained, nine years into the crisis.”

He said there are still a lot of needs to be met in the region to lay a solid foundation for development to take place again.

He emphasized that: “More partnerships and support will be needed to meet them.”

The Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Sadanobu Kusaoke, in the release had also reassured that the Government of Japan will continue to support Nigerian people’s efforts aimed at restoring stability and livelihoods for the communities in the North-east region.