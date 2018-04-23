By Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command Monday arrested one Taiwo Oyelabi for allegedly committing incest with one of his twin daughters, Nibila, and Impregnating her in the process.

The 50-year-old suspect was said to have been reported at Igando Police Division through information given by concerned neighbours in his community, who had earlier noticed the unlikely liaison with his daughter.

The state Commissioner of Police Imohimi Edgal, who paraded the suspect, said after preliminary investigation by the police in Igando, the matter was called up by the Gender Section of the state command for a more indepth investigation.

The suspect was said to have divorced his wife when Nibila, the survivor and her twin sister, Kehinde were still in their infancy.

As a result, the twins were taken to the suspect’s younger sister in Warri, who raised them from infancy until last year November, when the suspect requested that Nibila be brought to Lagos.

Edgal said: “However, sometime in November 2017, the suspect took the now grown Nibila from his sister and brought her home to live with him in his house at Iyaba-oba.

“Since then, the suspect had been having inappropriate sexual liaison with his daughter and the result of the unholy liaison between father and daughter resulted in pregnancy.

“Investigation into the case revealed that the suspect is a security man but the strange part of his work was that whenever he was going to work, he goes with his daughter.

“This strange behaviour attracted the attention of the community and they reported to the police. Meanwhile, the suspect would be processed to the Special Sexual Offences court in Ikeja.”

In his confession, the suspect blamed the devil for his act, adding that it was his daughter that first approached him for the sexual liaison.

He alleged: “Initially I rejected her advances and I had to take her to a white garment church for deliverance but she continued her advances. She will lie on me and kiss me.

“I finally gave in and we did it five times but then she took in. When I discovered she was pregnant, I tried to kill myself three times but people stopped me.

“The first time I tried to drink Sniper insecticide but a neighbour stopped me. I later jumped into a well but I was rescued alive by some mallams who came to fetch water from the well.

“Meanwhile, when she got pregnant, I asked her if I was responsible but she said no, that it belongs to her boyfriend Azeez. It was the police that told me that I was responsible.”