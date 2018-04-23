By Jonathan Eze

In furtherance of its commitment to the economic development of Nigeria, six Chinese firms under the auspices of China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria (CCCN) have donated office equipment such as Desktop and Laptop Computers, Printers, Projectors and Projector Screens to the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN).

Speaking while presenting the equipment to the Director General, NOTN, Chiedu Osakwe, the Chamber’s President, Mr. Ye Shuijin noted that the chamber’s main objective was to make their products available for Nigerians to experience and create jobs in Nigeria.

Shuijin commended the Nigerian Government for providing enabling investment environment for Chinese firms operating in the country, adding that the firms had benefited greatly from the Nigeria and China trade relationships for many years.

He stated that most Chinese firms in Nigeria have operated for over 10 years while some had successfully operated for over 30 years.

His words: “The Nigerian government has provided an enabling environment for Chinese investors in the country to succeed through good investment environment and policies. Nigeria and China can effectively promote their export capacity through their trade policies”.

The Chamber’s President disclosed that China was looking for opportunity to assist local Nigerian companies to produce and process agric products for export to china, other African countries and the whole world.

“It is in appreciation of the relationship that we have thought it necessary to make this visit and donations. We appreciate and understand the strategic importance of the trade relations between Nigeria and China”, he added.

The companies that undertook the visit and donations include the CGC Nigeria Limited, CCECC Nigeria Limited, Powerchina International Group Ltd, CGGC Nigeria Limited, China Harbour Nigeria Ltd, Huawei Tech Nigeria Limited.

In his response, the Director General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations, Ambassador Osakwe noted that the bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and China would enable Nigeria to accelerate growth and to create jobs for all Nigerians.

“The cooperation between the two countries can be deepened with the many initiatives of the Chinese government and some of the institutions being set up.

Osakwe called on the chamber to begin to develop a global value chain that would bring about a Chinese-Nigerian company in the next few years. “I would like us to begin to build value chain because value chains are absolutely important to Nigeria”.

“China as one of the world’s largest economy has global reach and in some major aspect should begin to design and construct as many value chains as possible. It is very important because market access is not so much about reducing tariffs but more about improvement of regulations and reducing non-tariff barriers. China should also consider initiatives that would bring about products like China-Nigeria computers and other accessories”, he added.