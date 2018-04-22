Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger state government has said it has completed arrangement to establish 274 primary health care centres with each of the facility located in every political ward in the state.

The government also said the proposed health centres would be provided with modern medical equipment and full compliments of staff members.

Governor Abubakar Bello disclosed these in Minna weekend when he received the new Chairman of the management of the Federal Medical Centre Bida Alhaji Ishaq Umar who paid him a courtesy visit at the government house.

Bello said for the health centres to function effectively after take-off it would require support and inputs from the Federal Medical Centre Bida.

“We will continue to partner the Federal Medical Centre, Bida to improve our health services; we will also do our best to ensure that healthcare facilities are made available in all our hospitals.”

The governor also pledged that his administration would continue to support the FMC in its bid to handle referral cases from different hospitals in the state.

“There is room for more cooperation and partnership with the Federal Medical Centre, Bida. It is our duty to support the centre because of its value. We have felt the impact of the FMC because some cases are being referred to the centre. Despite the financial constraints we will continue to give you our full support.”

He however called on the management board to ensure the maintenance of facilities as well as good hygiene in the various centres across the state, adding that better working condition for staff and patients should not be over-looked.

Earlier, Chairman of Board of Management of the Federal Medical Centre, Alhaji Is’haq Umaru commended the governor for his support and called for more assistance to further allow the centre to render services to the people.