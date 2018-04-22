On its 10th anniversary, Nigeria’s premier jazz festival –Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF) scheduled to hold on Monday, April 30 which is globally recognized as International Jazz Day will honour the memory of South African trumpeter, Hugh Masekela.

The one-day multistage event takes place at the Freedom Park, Lagos.

LIJF founder and festival director, Ayoola Sadare said “it’s with great pleasure that on our 10th anniversary, we are able to honor the memory of the late legendary international icon, cultural statesman and father of South African Jazz, Hugh Masekela on the LIJF platform. Bra Hugh was an inspiration to the Jazz community locally and globally, though he never performed on the LIJF stage, we believe we owe him a duty to be celebrated for his long and positively impactful life through his music. Hugh Masekela’s spirit lives on through his music which will be with us for a long time.”

The maiden edition of the Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF) took place in 2008 at Studio 868 in Victoria Island headlined by South Africa’s Award winning group, Freshly Ground & UK’s Courtney Pine. The Annual Lagos International Jazz Festival organized by Inspiro Productions is part of the Lagos Tourism Arts & Culture Calendar and is supported by the Lagos State Government amongst others.