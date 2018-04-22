Sin Temple Music singer and performer, Iyanya, has released the audio and visuals of his new single, Biko.

The spectacular video which was shot in Calabar, Cross River state by Temple Motion Pictures showcases a creative blend of the rich Efik culture and style.

Also known as the ‘Kukere Master’, Iyanya who rose to fame after winning the first season of Project Fame West Africa in 2008 is currently signed to Temple Music. Biko is the latest single from Iyanya in addition to three successful albums released in 2009, 2013, 2015 and an EP in 2017.

In 2008, released his well-received debut album, My Story. He is known for hits including “Kukere,” “Ur Waist” and “Oreo.”

Iyanya signed to Mavin Records in 2016 and released the critically acclaimed Signature EP featuring the hits “Up 2 Sumting” and “Hold On” in 2017. He ended 2017 with the release of hit single, “Iyanu (Holy Water),” paving the way for a big 2018.