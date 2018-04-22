…‘We are pursuing a robust forestry programme in Edo’

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has said that the state government is pursuing a robust forestry programme to preserve the state’s biodiversity and conserve its forest belt.

The governor said this in commemoration of the International Mother Earth Day, marked every April 23, across the world by the United Nations and its various organs.

The governor said that efforts are underway to preserve the state’s flora and fauna to ensure that its forest reserve is not only protected, but that social, economic and political activities do not alter the state’s pristine biodiversity.

According to him, “There is no denying that Edo State has ample forest reserve, which if not careful protected, will be lost to the forces of urbanisation. But we want to ensure that we do not lose the touch with mother earth and our forest belt. This is why we set machinery in motion to set up the forestry commission and also ensure that the oil plantations in the state keep to the international conventions on protecting the environment from degradation.”

He said the state government will soon launch a document that contains plans and policies underpinning the development and exploitation of the state’s forest assets, noting that such a document will properly guard private investors on how to do business side-by-side our rich forests, its inhabitants and other various elements.

According to the United Nations, “During the commemoration of International Mother Earth Day on Monday, the “Eighth Interactive Dialogue of the General Assembly on Harmony with Nature” will be held on 23 April 2018 in the ECOSOC Chamber. The Interactive Dialogue will provide a platform to discuss sustainable production and consumption patterns in Harmony with Nature, as to ensure that people everywhere have the relevant information and awareness for sustainable development and lifestyles in Harmony with Nature.

“The Dialogue also aims to inspire citizens and societies to reconsider how to interact with the natural world and to improve the ethical basis of the relationship between humankind and the Earth in the context of sustainable development.”