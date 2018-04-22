WIDOWER ASSAILED BY FAIR-WEATHER LOVERS PLOTTING TO MARRY HIM

Money, of course, is never just money. It’s always something else, and it’s always something more, and it always has the last word. In the life of Dewunmi Ogunsanya, money plays a wondrous role; it is the root of unsolicited love. As it does to most of his wealthy peers, money attracts to Dewunmi, the love and patronage of the most beautiful women. The Chairman of DSTV/Multichoice Nigeria Limited, is at the moment, the object of lust and affection of the most influential and beautiful women. Just less than five years after the billionaire businessman lost Moji, his better half of many years, to the cold plots of death, he has become the hottest and most eligible widower in Nigeria’s high society as hordes of women are engaged in a frantic jostle to win his love and attention.

Most of them are professing their noble intent to offer him ‘emotional support’ and take his mind off the loss of his late wife. So desperate are these women that when they see him at high society parties, unbeknownst to him, they now engage in a battle of wits to outsmart one another to get Dewunmi’s attention. While some are direct in their approach by dangling the marriage card before him, others tactfully offer themselves as readily available caregivers to Dewunmi’s kids.

However, when Ogunsanya completed his fetching fortress on Queen’s Drive, Ikoyi, Lagos, he envisaged that he and his beautiful wife, Moji, have a sumptuous, befitting place they would grow grey together in. Death had other more sinister plans as it snatched Moji through a debilitating cancer in March 2014. The Ogunsanya home, with its expansive outlay and expensive finishing, is regarded as one of the most beautiful houses in the elite neighbourhood and it underscores the foremost lawyer’s taste in luxury properties.