Coming into sunday’s second leg of the Round of 16 stage of the 2018 Bankole Olumide Aluko (BOA) Lawyers’ Football Tournament with a 4-0 advantage the law firm of Falana & Falana is as good as qualified for the quarter-final.

Except Jackson Etti/Edu is able to conjure some sort of magic today at the AstroTurf2000 venue of the competition in Ikoyi, Lagos to overturn the deficit, Falana will be through to the quarterfinals.

Another mouth-watering clash appears to be the tie between Olisa Agbakoba Legal and the Lagos State Ministry of Justice (LSMJ) which first leg ended goalless. Both teams are past champions of the competition and only one of them will be left to continue pursuing the trophy after today’s clash.

Rickey Tarfa was held to a 2-2 draw by ACAS/UUBO, who they will enter the pitch to sort themselves out, just as SOOB/NICCOM and WiseView/Grey Chapel will also battle for a quarterfinal final ticket. Their first encounter ended goalless.

BA Law/Probitas hold a 1-0 advantage over Punuka going into the decider, while ADVOCAAT and Templars will begin on a clean slate as their first leg ended goalless.

Pinheiro and Babalakin have the arduous task of overcoming their 0-2 deficits when they meet ALP/SPA and Banwo & Ighodalo respectively in the battle for the last eight tickets.