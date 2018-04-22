Yinka Olatunbosun

Established eight years ago, ALEXIS Galleries is launching a formidable comeback series starting with an exhibition titled, “Faces and Places.’’ The exhibition which opened on Saturday April 21 features six emerging artists namely Joseph Matthew Bidemi, Seye Morakinyo, Adedotun Fashina, Adeyemi Uthman, Oyelusi Olasunkanmi and Afeez Adetunji.

At a recent press preview, the gallery owner, Patty Chidiac revealed that the exhibition will feature two works from each artist which address the theme. She said also that emerging artists have been the focus of most of her shows to create a platform for fresh talents to earn collectors’ interest.

Each of the artists presents a unique body of works. They predominantly capture landscapes and portraits and all the works are on large canvasses. For Seye Morakinyo, whose painting portfolio had developed along linear painting, it is a different technique that he prepares for this show. He has two neatly executed collage paintings where he appropriates ankara fabric and acrylic. His brings to the show the expertise he must have garnered during his art residency programme at the Aina Onabolu Studio at the National Theatre, Iganmu. One of his works for the show is “Aquatic Splendour’’ which captures the aquatic life in Lagos.

Olasunkanmi Oyelusi, who has participated in five group exhibitions also brings landscape and portrait paintings to the show. His works titled, “Blue Hat” and “Beauty” are the articles of his artistic expression at the show. From oscillating between hues, his detailed paintings recreate emotions on the faces of his subjects, mostly women.

Adedotun Fashina, a self-taught artist, is preoccupied with the buzzy side of Lagos and every day scenario in the mega city. He presents abstract realism in “City in Distress” what with his converging forms that created the picture of a congested city, lacking proper order in urban planning, filled with slums and shanties. With the other piece titled, “Mixed Feelings”, Fashina seeks to evaluate the varying temperament of the city people as each goes about his business. It could have been Oshodi, Mushin or Mile 12. One thing this bird-eye-view-painting didn’t miss is that busy Lagos spirit.

Joseph Bidemi’s love of the palette knife will be seen in his paintings that touch on tactile realism. Although the youngest of the lot, Bidemi’s strong pedigree in visual art goes back to his undergraduate days at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Also at the show is the full time studio artist, Adeyemi Uthman who studied Fine and Applied Art at the Institute of Textile Technology, Arts and Design, Lagos.

The show which runs till April 28