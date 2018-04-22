By Kunle Aderinokun, Obinna Chima and Funke Olaode in Washington DC

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Sunday gave reasons why they were absent at the US-Nigeria Investment Summit 2018 in Washington DC.

The duo said the summit was not part of their schedule in Washington DC and were only informed about the summit when they arrived the US.

Emefiele and Adeosun disclosed this while briefing journalists at the IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington DC.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, had on Saturday expressed disappointment that there were no government officials on ground when he arrived for the summit.

More details to follow…



