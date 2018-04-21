The maiden edition of the Nike Homecoming football competition came to a thrilling end recently with VGC FC and Native FC emerged champions of the tournament.

The three-day event, which was a mixture of music, art and sport was organised by Boy Better Know Africa and the sporting segment of the event was curated by BallOff and took place at Upbeat Centre in Lekki.

The football tournament was in two fold with the first made up of mixture of male and female players from various backgrounds, as well as local academies.

The second part of the tournament had an array of international celebrities and social influencers which included the Nigerian/British musician Skepta and others.

In the first tournament final, VGC FC defeated Chad FC by 2 – 1 to win that category of the tournament.

Whilst Immaculate FC defeated Industry Fc by 2 – 0 to win the third place match. The other teams that featured in this category were, YM FC and FBG FC.

The second part of the tournament had various celebrities battling it out for the coveted first place position. Former Super Eagles players such as Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Ike Shorunmi, Julius Aghahowa and Taribo West also graced the event by playing a novelty match with the All Star team selected from the celebrity tournament. The Ex-internationals won their match 2 -1.

At the closing ceremony, the Brand Communications Manager, Nike football, Mr. Neil Potter, said that the company’s aim of organising the tournament is to create a meaningful cultural exchange which was certainly achieved.