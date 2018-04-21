By Benneth Oghifo

Mr. Adeseun emerged the new leader of the Club after he was unanimously elected as President at the Club’s Annual General Meeting. Adeseun, a fellow of both the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, succeeds Dr. Akin Onigbinde (SAN).

In a statement, Ige opined that members of Ogbomosho Pivotal Club “have also seen in our Chair, what we saw in him some 15 months ago when we chose him as our leader. I understand this great Club has been led by such eminent sons of the land of warriors as retired generals, captains of industry, career diplomats and civil servants”.

“That our own Chair now steps into their obviously XXXL shoes is an attestation of the propriety of our choice and an indication of what lies ahead for us”

Ige recalled that OTrafford’s highly acclaimed successful transition from 2, Cameron Road Ikoyi to its present Club House at the 81 Division Nigeria Army Officers Mess stands out among other laudable achievements of the Adeseun-led EXCO. He described the former Chairman of the Snooker and Billiads Section of the Lagos Country Club as a “highly gifted leader of men and manager of materials”.

“On behalf of the Trustees, EXCO and the generality of our members, I wish you a most successful tenure.

“Your antecedents both here and in several other offices you have held in the past and currently still hold across a broad spectrum are the greatest assurances that you will leave the Ogbomosho Pivotal Club better than you met it,” Ige concluded.