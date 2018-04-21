A Boko Haram commander, Doctor and five others on Friday renounced the terrorist group and presented themselves for the “de-radicalization and rehabilitation” programme under the safe corridor of the Nigerian Army. Presenting the repentant terrorists at a news conference in Maiduguri, the head of the military counter-insurgency operation in the North East (Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole), Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas said that the surrender of terrorists would fast-track the de-radicalisation and rehabilitation processes currently ongoing. He said: “We are calling on all the insurgents still hiding in the bush and Sambisa Forest to come out and surrender without any hesitation and fear. They cannot continue to be living and hiding in bush and forest, without food and water amid this ongoing war against insurgency. It has to come to an end with this safe corridor provided by the military.” He said that the insurgents should not entertain any fear of arrest or humiliation in the front lines of Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad region.