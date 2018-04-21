By George Okoh In Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Friday night attacked six Benue communities killing at least ten people.

The six communities attacked were Tse -Abi, Tse-Ginde, Tse-Peviv, Tse Ikyo, Agenke and Gbenke in Guma Local Government Area.

The attack occurred after residents had gone to bed. They were suddenly awakened by sporadic gunshots.

According to a resident who pleaded not to be named, the attackers came from the bush, shooting and hacking people down with machetes.

“Several of our people had to run into the forest for safety as there were no security arrangements for us,” the resident said.

He said many of the residents were missing while more than 15 dead bodies had been recovered.

But the Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor Mr Terver Akase said 10 corpses had so far been recovered.

Noting that many people were also injured, Akase said the attackers burnt several houses and shops in the area.

“This mindless attack was unprovoked, and we urge security agencies to arrest the herdsmen behind the killings for prosecution,” he said.

All attempts to speak with the Police were unsuccessful as the Commissioner of Police and the Police Public Relations Officer did not answer their phone calls.