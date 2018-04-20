Zamfara State Police command has arrested the leader of notorious criminal gang known as the “Sara-Suka” and 20 other members.

The state police command’s spokesman, Muhammad Shehu, said in a statement in Gusau thursday that the gang had been terrorising Gusau and its environs.

He said the suspects were arrested by the operation team of the command on Wednesday at Yan-Mangwarora area of the state capital during a raid of various criminal hideouts.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the police spokesman said some Indian hemp, three bottles of shooter intoxicant and tramadol tablets were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects are assisting the police with information, adding that the command was on the trail of other members of the gang.

He said the command would not relent in its efforts to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties, urging members of the public to assist it with relevant information about the gang.