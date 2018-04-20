…LAPO CEO, Ehigiamusoe, Okojie lead panel sessions on SME financing, agribusiness, others

The Edo State Government Strategic Planning Team (SPT) and the Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State Chapter, have announced a one-day training session for youths on entrepreneurship, empowerment and leadership.

In a statement, Chairman, Edo State SPT, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, said the one-day seminar themed Owning Your Future will take place on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Buvel Events Centre, in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, Edo State.

He said the seminar will feature panel sessions by top government officials, business executives and professionals, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO), LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., and Special Adviser to the State Governor on Agriculture, Food Security and Forestry, Prince Joe Okojie.

He added that the seminar will focus on understanding the purpose of leadership, developing business plans, sourcing funds for business and grooming entrepreneurial skills. He said youths will also learn how to tackle hurdles in establishing businesses and prepare for the job market.

Explaining that the seminar is divided into two panel sessions, he said “In the first session, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq., will deliver a paper titled Edo State Development Initiatives, while the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Ukinebo Dare, will speak on Skills and Personal Development for Employment.”

Other speakers billed for the first panel session are: “Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Food Security and Forestry, Prince Okojie who will speak on New Opportunities in Agriculture; and Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, Hon. Emmanuel Usoh, who will focus on Cooperatives and Accessing Small and Medium Entrepreneurship (SME) Funds.”

Ihonvbere said that the second panel session will feature the CEO, LAPO Microfinance Limited, Dr. Ehigiamusoe who will deliver a paper on Building a Future for the Youths through Entrepreneurship, while a resource person from Farmer Joe Limited, IK Ogbebor and CEO, Cake Island, Gregory Owie would deliver talks on Running a Small Business: Understanding Pitfalls and Opportunities.