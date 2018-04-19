We’ll Continue to Protest Until Our Leader is Released, Shiites Insist

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites yesterday insisted that they would continue to protest in Abuja until their leader, Shiekh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is released from detention by the federal government.

They stated this as protest continued wednesday in Abuja.

The protesters who took their protest to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) were they intercepted by the police, leading to the arrest of several Shiite members by the police.

Speaking to THISDAY, IMN member, Saminu Azare. explained: “We protested at the NHRC headquarters, Maitama, Abuja around 12 noon; the police attacked us, arrested our members, including our women.

“They beat some of them, they came with their dogs, they came with their horses and started pursuing our people.”

On the protest, Azare insisted: “Definitely the peaceful protest will continue until they release our leader, there is no way we will fold our arms and watch our leader die in illegal detention, we cannot allow that, we will continue to come out everyday.”

He also confirmed that about 115 Shiite members were arraigned yesterday in court by the police.

The FCT police command was not available for comment, as they did not respond to calls and test messages put across to them.