ONGA Unveils Family TV Show to Promote Healthy Living

Martins Ifijeh

ONGAcious, a television programme sponsored by Promasidor Nigeria Limited, makers of Onga Seasoning recently premiered on TV stations across Nigeria. The show’s three major thrusts are healthy living, culture and food.

Speaking at a press preview of the show, the Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji, said the programme would inspire the audience to appreciate the health benefits of various indigenous meals and show them how such delicacies could be prepared in a healthy manner. “Each episode focuses on a specific city or town, showcasing its rich history, culture, people and traditions,” Ayodeji pointed out.

The show will also point out the different forms of aerobics, taking the audience through how physical exercise could improve their general well-being. The wellness and family talk segments will also examine different lifestyle subjects with a view to teaching families acceptable health tips and social etiquettes.

Ayodeji, said: “We try to promote healthy lifestyle among families, and this is in line with the brand values of Onga. We want to impact the lives of consumers positively.

“ONGAcious is an all-inclusive family TV show, that highlights the important lessons in healthy lifestyle, culture and culinary. It will showcase the array of local Nigerian meals that can be prepared in a healthy manner.

“Each episode exposes viewers to the unique history, traditions and culture of a specific city or town. Apart from the documentary, an individual who is grounded in the culture of the place takes the audience through its history in an engaging manner. The show also shows the audience the array of local foods they can prepare and highlights the health benefits of such delicacies.”

Brand Manager, Onga, Sophiat Bello, said a number of TV stations, selected from all parts of the country started airing it since Saturday, April 7, 2018.by