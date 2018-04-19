Maiden Women in Business Challenges Women Folk

Emma Okonji

The maiden edition of Women in Business, a networking session for women in all sectors of the economy powered by Cloudcover Limited, an innovative company delivering constant internet connectivity to Nigerians, has challenged Nigerian women to seek greater heights in business.

The women group gave the challenge in Lagos during an interactive session that brought together women from diverse industries and organisations, to address issues concerning women in all areas of economic endeavour.

Featuring women entrepreneurs, professionals, businesswomen and budding entrepreneurs, the event held at Brown’s Cafe, Victoria Island, had the co-founder of She Leads Africa, Afua Osei as keynote speaker.

Osei, an entrepreneur, investor, and a seasoned public speaker, urged women not to be overwhelmed by the harsh economic environment that seeks to limit them from attaining greater heights.

According to her, “It’s a tough society with series of odds stacked against women but we must never give up. We will find it hard going alone but our strength is in our unity. When we collectively face challenges, we will achieve more. We should network more, share insights more and seek solutions together. We must not be overwhelmed by the institutional and cultural hurdles in our paths, we must refuse to be limited.”

Osei who had also served in the office of America’s ex-First Lady, Michelle Obama, added that “this is a unique opportunity that has been offered to us by Cloudcover, we should do well to seize it and also look into offerings by the company that can assist us in our respective endeavours. Whether entrepreneur, professional or businesswomen, we will find the device invaluable.”

Group Chief Operating Officer of Cloudcover Limited, Eleanor Potter, explained that the aim of the interaction was to help women surmount cultural and institutional hurdles they face in realising their career and business goals through quality networking.

She said that Cloudcover recognises the huge but underappreciated roles women have been playing in the Nigerian business landscape and will continue to offer them innovative solutions that will give them a head start and make their tasks easier in whichever sector of the economy they are playing in.