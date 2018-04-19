ERGP: FCTA Moves to Complete Idu Industrial Park

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

In tune with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the Federal Capital Territory Administration has assured investors of its determination to complete the Industrial Park Phase 2 at Idu, Abuja.

FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello gave the assurance Tuesday, at the FCT Day of the ERGP Focus Labs held at the Abuja Sheraton Hotel. He said the early completion of the industrial park phase 2 at Idu would make it ready for use by local and foreign investors.

The 245-hectare park is expected to provide over 170 industrial plots of land for various categories of investors from manufacturing to retail marketing as well as create thousands of jobs.

The FCTA team comprising the Permanent Secretary, Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa; Executive Secretary FCDA, Umar Gambo Jibrin; Chief of Staff, Bashir Maibornu, and other relevant top functionaries, met investors to address inter-agency problems that could mitigate flow of investment into the Territory.

Turkish investment firm, Zeberced, is presently constructing the second phase of the Idu Park.

As part of the discussions, the non-completion of the access road leading to the park was identified as a drawback to prospective investors. Bello and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had agreed to partner to mobilise funding for the completion of the road.

The agreement between Zeberced and the two ministers also paved way for the resolution of issues raised by other investors at the Lab.

The ERGP Focus Labs at the instance organised of ministry of budget and national planning strives to achieve key main goals, which include to restore growth in the economy to a positive path and sustain it to, at least 7 per cent by 2020; invest in the Nigerian people and improve their living standards; as well as build an economy that is globally competitive.

Other strategic investors including the World Health Organisation-certified Pharmaceutical manufacturing, Liquefied Petroleum Gas and footwear manufacturer, who all sought land allocation to set up their industries, were all linked up with the industrial park developer for location of their businesses.

The FCT Minister also directed the Abuja Investment Company to enable the linkages and ensure that investors who have also expressed interest in the Abuja Technology Village (ATV) were also provided with necessary support and guidance.

The ERGP 2017-2020 was launched in April 2017 to restore the nation’s economic status following the high rate of inflation and recession. It projects that Nigeria will make significant progress to achieve structural economic change with a more diversified and inclusive economy in five key areas by 2020.

The areas are stable macro-economic environment, agricultural transformation, food security, energy sufficiency and improved transportation infrastructure.