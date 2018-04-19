Enyimba is Lone Nigerian Team Standing in CAF’s Confed Cup

Like Plateau Utd, MFM FC and Akwa Utd knocked out

Enyimba FC is the only surviving Nigerian team in continental inter-club campaign after MFM FC and Akwa United FC crashed out of the second tier CAF Confederation Cup competition wednesday. Enyimba played out a 0-0 draw with Bidvest Wits of South Africa in Calabar to go through on the away goal rule after the two teams drew 1-1 in Johannesburg.

Akwa United fell to the same away goal rule. Coming from a two-goal disadvantage from the first leg Akwa United failed to surmount Al Hilal of Sudan hurdle despite a 3-1 victory in Uyo yesterday. They tied 3-3 aggregate but Hilal moved into the group stage on the away goal rule.

AI-Hilal skipper Basheer stunned hosts Akwa United in the 28th minute, tapping in a rebound after goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke had spilled a fierce shot. Michael Ibe restored parity for the Promise Keepers in the final minute of the first half.

Four minutes into the second half, Ibe finished off Haggai Katoh’s delightful pass to make it 2-1 for Akwa United. Ibe completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute from the spot after Aniekeme was fouled in the box by an Al Hilal player. But they searched in vain for the fourth goal that would have ensured their passage to the next phase of the competition.

Elsewhere in Mali, MFM FC became the third NPFL team to crash out of the competition in under 24 hour after champion Plateau United was similarly sent packing on Tuesday.

MFM FC could only manage a goalless draw at Djoliba AC. They thus crashed out of the competition on a 1-0 aggregate after they lost 1-0 at home to the experienced campaigners from Bamako.