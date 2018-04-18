Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Inter-school Swimming Festival to Begin April 21

The third edition of the Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club 1938 Inter-school Swimming Festival has been scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 21 in Lagos.

Over 16 primary schools pupils and students from eight secondary schools are expected to take part in the two-phase competition expected to end on Sunday, April 28.

In the past four years, the Zenith Bank sponsored Ikoyi Club 1938 Inter-school Swimming Festival has become a talent-hunt venue for swimming coaches from across the country.

Last year, Grange School emerged champions at the end of the Inter-school Swimming Gala for Secondary Schools, toping with 240 points after amassing 12 gold, 11 silver and eight bronze medals. British International School finished second.

This time around, more schools have indicated interest to join the competition, which usually provides an opportunity for the children to exhibit their skills in different categories of swimming, ranging from the frog-style-kick commonly known as breaststroke, freestyle, backstroke and the butterfly.

Last year, Chukwudi Kanu (7-8 yr category) of St. Saviours School, Ebute Metta, topped in the male category with 25 points, beating Obehi Emefo (9-10 yr) of St. Saviours, Ikoyi, (25 points) and Adewole Adekoya of Grange School (11-12 yr) with 23 points, to the second and third place respectively.

In the female category, it was Imam Adama (7-8 yr category) of Corona School, who gathered 30 points to come top ahead of Maria Penner (9-10 yr) of Lagoon School (30 points) and Fechi Odinkalu (11-12 yr) of British International School (30 points).

Four years ago, the Swimming Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 took 23 young swimmers to the annual Swimfest International Swimming Competition in Germany where its squad put up a decent performance.

Last year, the young swimmers from Ikoyi Club finished first overall in Germany ahead of 35 swimming clubs from seven countries, winning 42 gold, 39 silver and 35 bronze medals, with several certificates and trophies for outstanding performances in different categories.

The Chairman of the Swimming Section, Ikoyi Club 1938, Mr. Abayomi Ogundipe, as well as the Vice-chairman/Games Captain of the Swimming Section, Oloyede Obatoyinbo said at the weekend that the 3rd Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club 1938 Inter-school Swimming Festival would better all previous editions.