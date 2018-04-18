Quality Education: LASPOTECH Students Back Ambode’s Second Term Bid

Peace Obi

For “the massive infrastructural development, commitment to quality education, quality manpower development, among others”, students of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) have pledged their support for Governor Akinwumi Ambode’s second term bid.

Thus, the students have launched a campaign initiative ‘Direct Campaign and Enlightenment’ (DiCE) through which they tend to mobilise voters towards the actualisation of the governor’s re-election.

Addressing journalists at the Epe Campus recently, the President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution, Jubril Adewale stated that “the reward for good work is more work”, adding that the students were persuaded to support the governor’s second term bid because of his numerous achievements.

He said the students are not only determined to support Ambode’s re-election bid, but the union will practically apply the DiCE initiative to spread the message to other students and their parents.

“We are here today representing the 25,000 students of this great citadel of learning and excellence to say that Ambode should continue with his good work and determination to make education in the state the hallmark of excellence in Nigeria.

“The governor has proven beyond reasonable doubt his concern for the sustenance of qualitative educational system in Lagos State. LASPOTECH has benefitted immensely from the administration.

Adewale highlighted some of the projects the institution and its students have benefitted from the curent administration to include improved funding, Ready-set-work initiative and extension of ‘Operation Light-up Lagos’ to LASPOTECH.

“He has also completed the construction of Block ‘A’ of the School of Technology Complex, as well as approved the construction of drainages and car parks for the complex all of which are ongoing.”

Also speaking on the DiCE initiative, the union’s Public Relations Officer, Semiu Balogun said the SUG intends working with the institution’s 25,000 student population to have the governor re-elected.

“We are practically preparing our 25,000 students (part-time and full-time) to convince at least two parents each with the direct campaign and enlightenment; you cannot underestimate the multiplier effects of this initiative.

“In addition to canvassing for votes, we will monitor and sensitise the student populace on the need to register and collect their PVC because a vote canvassed without a PVC is sheer waste of time and resources.

“We shall sensitise the public on registration and collection of PVC and consolidate it with canvassing for votes using the DiCE initiative, which is neither a hired nor an accidental idea.

“It is the union’s ingenuity, passion to support the re-election bid of Ambode and our strategy goes beyond rhetorics and showmanship; but a complete practical approach to winning election,” Balogun said.