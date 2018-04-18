Ibadan’s Abducted Twins Freed after Payment of N10m Ransom

The abducted twins of the Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, have been released, seven days after they were kidnapped.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the twins, abducted seven days ago, were released in Lagos on Monday afternoon by the abductors after collecting a ransom of N10 million.

The twins have since been moved to an undisclosed hospital for medical check-up. The hitherto shattered mother had also joined them in Lagos.

Balogun said the twins were released unhurt. He said he has heard their voices, but he has not seen them.

He confirmed the payment of N10 million to the kidnappers to secure the release of the twins, adding the money paid could not be compared to the joy of their safe return.

According to him, “My wife and the mother of the twins, Mrs. Funmilayo Balogun, had gone to Lagos to monitor the medical check-up of the twins and bring them back to Ibadan.

“On-the-spot assessment by my wife reinforced my belief and conviction that the children were released unhurt.

“They could have possibly reunited with the family today, but for the results of some of the tests carried out on the twins being awaited.”

Funmilayo, the mother of the abducted twins in a telephone interview, expressed joy seeing her children seven days after they were abducted.

“To say that I was happy and I’m still happy now is an understatement. I can’t be thankful enough to God Almighty for protecting my children during the period just as I thank everybody involved in the release,” she said.

She expressed optimism that the medical report being awaited would be favourable and promised that they would come back to Ibadan as soon as possible.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adekunle Ajisebutu, also confirmed the release and promised that police would soon apprehend the offenders.

“The abducted twins have been released and reunited with their family. The command is still making frantic efforts to apprehend the culprits,” he said.

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has congratulated the Baloguns on the safe return of the children.

Adeola Oloko, the Olubadan’s Personal Assistant and Director of Media said the Olubadan described the release as great news.

“It is great news to every human being. Anybody who has blood flowing through his veins should be happy at the hearing of this news.

“We thank God, we’re talking of human beings here and not just about the children. It is not a good experience and anybody that has human feeling will know and understand that it is a great relief.

“It can happen to anybody. It’s just like a case of death. Nobody can say who is next. I am the father of all whether you’re saint or sinner.

“We are happy and we congratulate the Balogun family. Our prayer is that God will help our security agency to forestall such occurrence in Ibadan,” he said.