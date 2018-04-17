THISDAY Reporter Wins Nordica Media Award

A journalist with THISDAY Newspapers, Martins Ifijeh, has emerged the winner of the 2018 Nordica Media Merit Award (NMMA) – Print category for excellence in fertility reportage.

Ifijeh, who won with his entry ‘The Fertility Dream,’ was announced as one of the three winners of the highly competitive annual awards at the Endometriosis Gala Night, organised by Nordica Fertility Centre in Lagos at the weekend.

Other winners are Olasumbo Modupe of Lagos Television and Olajumoke Adebayo, a blogger. They won in the electronic and online category respectively.

Ifijeh’s winning piece highlighted the travails of childless couples in Nigeria who spend lonely nights trying to figure out ways out of their reproductive health issue.

The fellow of the International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ) has won a number of international and local awards, including the 2017 Early Childhood Development Reporting Awards in Washington DC, United States, and the 2016 Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award – Print category.

The Managing Director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, described the award as part of the organisation’s efforts at rewarding excellence in fertility reportage in Nigeria, adding that such quality stories will help raise more awareness on reproductive health issues.

The winners of each of the categories were given plaques and N250,000 cash prize.

Members of the jury board included the Editor-in-Chief/General Manager Publications, Vanguard Newspapers, Gbenga Adefaye; the Group Editor, The Nation Newspapers, Gbenga Omotosho, among others.