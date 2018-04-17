PDP Leaders in Minna Meet With Babangida

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, were in Minna, the Niger State capital, yesterday during which they met with former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd).

The delegation was also at the residence of a former member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party and late Governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulkhadir Abdullahi Kure.

THISDAY learnt that other members of the PDP on the entourage of Secondus were the National Secretary; National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan; National Financial Secretar; Alhaji Abdullahi Maibasira and the National Women Leader.

The team were reported to have arrived at the Minna airport via a chartered flight and were driven in a motorcade to the hilltop residence of Babangida in about four vehicles.

THISDAY gathered that the delegation held a closed door meeting with the former military leader in the presence of members of the State Working Committee of the party led by the Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Beji.

Babangida was reported to have commended the tremendous work the NWC had been doing since getting into office especially in the area of reconciling aggrieved members of the party.

According to a source at the meeting, the former military president said with the efforts being put into the management of the party at all levels, it should record success in next years election.

Secondus, according to an insider, briefed Babangida about developments in the party and the plans for the Osun and Ekiti States governorship election.

The NWC members were at the residence of the late Kure where they condoled with the widow, Senator Zaynab Kure.

The chairman assured Zaynab Kure “that we are always with you” before appreciating the role her late husband and herself had played in making the PDP what it is today.

They left from the residence to the airport for the return trip to Abuja.